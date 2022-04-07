TCS Tops List of Best Indian Companies, 23 Out of 25 from Bengaluru: Survey

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Accenture and Cognizant have topped the list of companies in India launched by LinkedIn on Wednesday. The sixth annual edition reveals 25 best workplaces where professionals in India can grow their careers. As per the survey, 23 out of the 25 top companies having offices in Bengaluru, the city has reinforced its reputation as the “Silicon Valley of India”, claim the survey.

Amid this digital boom, the sixth annual ranking also features noteworthy financial organisations including EY, (rank 13), ICICI Bank ( rank 14), and HDFC bank ( rank 17) among others. This year’s list also features Publicis Groupe ( rank 12), Arm ( rank 21), and Bosch (rank 24), marking their debut as LinkedIn top companies for the first time in India.

2022 Top Companies India list:

— Tata Consultancy Services

— Accenture

— Cognizant

— Infosys

— Capgemini

— Wipro

— IBM

— HCL Technologies

— Larsen & Toubro

— Deloitte

— Amazon

— Publicis Groupe

— EY

— ICICI Bank

— Reliance Industries Limited

— Tech Mahindra

— HDFC Bank

— Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

— JPMorgan Chase & Co.

— Oracle

— Arm

— Flipkart (Walmart)

— Dell Technologies

— Bosch

— Aditya Birla Group

LinkedIn has looked at its platform data across seven pillars — ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity, and educational background" claimed the company.

“Accenture has moved closer to its goal of 50:50 representation with women now comprising 45 per cent of the company’s workforce, after switching to gender-neutral policies in India last year. Additionally, Wipro has also taken actionable steps towards inclusion by introducing a return to work programme to help women relaunch their careers after a break. The total employee strength at TCS is more than 5 lakh; more than 2 lakh of whom are working women," added the report.

“The 2022 top companies India list spotlights the continuing influence of tech companies on India’s labor market dynamics. The companies on the list are at the vanguard of refreshed organisational policies that foster young talent, promote retention by upskilling, and boost women representation in the workforce. By leaning on such policies, India’s top companies are creating more employment and skilling opportunities that aid career progress in today’s disruptive world of work. Professionals can lean on this year’s list to pivot their careers, bounce back after a hiatus, or invest in new skills,” says Nirajita Banerjee, India Managing Editor, LinkedIn.

