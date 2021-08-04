TCS, Wipro, Infosys, HCL: Tech Giants to Hire 60,000 Females From Indian Campuses

IT giants Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Wipro, HCL Technologies, and Infosys are planning to hire around 60,000 women candidates this year through campus placements. The companies will hire women candidates for entry-level roles with an aim to promote gender diversity.

TCS is likely to hire 38 to 45 per cent women employees through the campus placements as it has been for the past three years. At present, the company has 1.85 lakh female employees and plans to hire 15,000-18,000 more for entry-level roles.

HCL, plans to hire 22,000 candidates out of which 60 per cent will be women.

Out of the total workforce, Infosys is aiming to hire 45 per cent female candidates and train nearly 35,000 college graduates.

Wipro plans to hire 30,000 candidates through campus placement this year, 50 per cent of which are likely to be women. “The gender diversity among campus hires has been increasing consistently every year," Wipro Chief Human Resources officer told the Economic Times.

“As demand for digital talent soars, the industry is further looking at enhancing women participation in the workforce through increased campus hiring, hybrid work models and skilling interventions," said Sangeeta Gupta, Senior Vice President, Nasscom to Economic Times adding that currently, India’s IT industry has a gender ratio of 33 per cent.

