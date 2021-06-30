Teach For India Fellowship 2022 Applications Begin Tomorrow

Applications are open for Teach for India fellowship for the year 2022. The Teach For India Fellowship is a two-year full-time paid opportunity for youth including recent graduates and working professionals. As part of the fellowship, the selected candidates will serve as teachers to children in some of the nation’s most under-resourced schools. Recruitment for the 2022-2024 cohort will open on July 1.

Through two years of the ‘Teaching As Leadership’ model, training, support, and on-ground exposure, fellows will transform as teachers in the short-term, while also developing critical leadership development skills in the long-term, claims Teach for India. Fellows will work at 260 schools across Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Chennai.

Teach for India invites applications four times a year, however, an applicant can apply only once during each selection cycle. Application forms will be shortlisted and called for an interview. Selected candidates will then be asked to give a teaching demo followed by a group discussion or activity.

Swetha Balakrishnan, Director of Recruitment at Teach For India says, “Now more than ever, we need India’s youth to turn into nation builders - to take a brave step towards solving issues of social injustice and inequity. The Teach For India Fellowship offers the opportunity to do just that - to get on the ground, work closely with children with the greatest need, offer them opportunities towards a better future - and do all of this while pushing their own boundaries of leadership and civic engagement."

In 2021, only 8.3 per cent of the applicants were selected. The cohort recruited this year will have the opportunity to finally resume in-school instruction, depending on vaccine availability across the country and the rapidly changing situation. Interested can apply at apply.teachforindia.org.

“My Fellowship not only taught me people management of 52 over-enthusiastic students but also helped me connect with students individually and learn from each of them. Most importantly, the experience organically taught me about myself, my long-term vision and helped me figure out how to get there," said Aniket Aich, 2019 Delhi Alumnus.

On the completion of this two-year fellowship, Teach For India Fellows become a part of a 3400+ members strong Alumni network of sector leaders and changemakers. Teach for India claims that their alumni cumulatively reach more than 33 million children - or 1 in 10 children in India - through their work across schools, communities, policy, and various levels of the system.

