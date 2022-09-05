Teacher's Day 2022: 10 Books by Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan that Illustrate the Great Man that he was

HAPPY TEACHER’S DAY 2022: From a Philosopher to Vice President and President of India, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan served in a variety of capacities, but he is best remembered for his contributions as a teacher. Dr Radhakrishnan is celebrated for dedicating his life to education and working to raise educational standards in the country. His birthday, September 5th, has been celebrated nationwide as Teachers’ Day since 1962.

Dr Radhakrishnan asserted that books serve as a means of bridging cultural divides. So, on this Teachers’ Day, let’s revisit some of his books that illustrate the great man that he was.

The Hindu View of Life

This book defines and informs the readers about Hinduism in the most accessible way possible. Dr Radhakrishnan admits that religion in India may appear to be a jumble of confusing myths, with many gods and goddesses. In the book, he quotes philosophers and thinkers from Hinduism as well as other religions appropriately and with equal ease. Eastern Religions and Western Thought

The key concepts that form the basis of Indian philosophy and religion are covered in this incredibly articulate book. Dr Radhakrishnan explores the probable influence of Indian mysticism on Greek thought and Christian development. An Idealist View of Life

This book makes the case that attempts by modern intellectuals to replace religion are ultimately futile. In his discussion of the nature and legitimacy of religious experience, Dr Radhakrishnan uses examples and traditions from both the East and the West. A Source Book in Indian Philosophy

This book, edited by Dr Radhakrishan, contains valuable teachings and philosophical insights from several ancient thinkers. It is a handbook of Indian cultural heritage that enlightens readers on the ancient Vedas, Upanisads, epics, treatises of age-old systems, and contemporary literary works. Religion, Science and Culture

This book delves deeply into the changing relationship between religion, science, and culture. Dr Radhakrishnan also emphasises the importance of developing spiritual unity. The Pursuit of Truth

Written by B.K. Ahluwalia, the book’s first section is a biography of Dr Radhakrishnan while in the second half, Dr Radhakrishnan has written a splendid essay collection. These essays have insightful anecdotes, wisdom, compassion, and life philosophy. The Philosophy of Rabindranath Tagore

The book attempts to decipher Rabindranath Tagore’s ideology and message, placing emphasis on Tagore’s notion of the universal man or global citizen. According to Radhakrishnan, Tagore’s truth echoed the fundamental, unifying principles of Indian philosophy and religion. The Heart of Hindusthan

The book is A compilation of Radhakrishnan’s powerful and moving speeches that were released in various periodicals during his lifetime. The focus of Hinduism and its philosophical tenets are discussed in the book. He also discusses the influence Islam, Christianity, and Buddhism have had on Hinduism. Living with a Purpose

In this book, Dr Radhakrishnan compiles the extraordinary lives of fourteen men who significantly influenced Indian politics and culture. One thing that ties all of these men together is their shared dream of a better India and their willingness to go above and beyond to effect real change. Faith Renewed

The book encourages readers to look inward for answers to questions they’ve been asking the universe, and to listen to their souls to decipher things for themselves to create a deep understanding.

