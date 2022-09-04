Ramachandran, a secondary grade teacher in a Panchayat Union Primary School from Bogalur Union at Keelambur will be awarded with the national best teacher award on Teachers Day.

Ramachandran, who has spent more than 80 per cent of his salary, over the years has transformed the school. In a bid to get students the best technology, Ramachandran has got laptops, computers, and mobile phones for the students at his own expense. In an attempt to incorporate a sense of oneness among students, Ramachandran, even has got himself the same uniform as the students and everyday he arrived to the school in his uniform. Ramachandran proudly says that on 5th September when he will receive the award he will wear the government school uniform.

Ramachandran was born on June 2, 1982 to father Kamatshi and mother Bethai Ammal in a village named Sembongudi. He was brought up with two brothers and two sisters. Ramachandran, who is married to Nagalakshmi, has two son and a daughter. Ramachandran’s family was always dependent on farming.

He did his primary schooling at Sembongudi Primary School in his hometown. After that he studied from Class 10th to 12th in a government-aided school in Thiruvaranga. After completing his schooling, he tried to study in the District Teacher Education and Research Institute but did not get a seat. In the year 1999 he worked in a tea shop in Madurai due to financial crisis at home.

Read: Success Story: Meet Kanika Rathi Who Left Union Ministry Job to Become IAS Officer

From 2000 to 2002, he did his teacher training from District Teacher Education and Research Institute in Manjoor. After that, in the year 2005 he joined MV Pattinam as a primary school teacher near Thondi, Thiruvadan taluka in Ramanathapuram district. Meanwhile, he completed his BSc in Mathematics, B Ed and MSc in Mathematics from Paramakkudy Evening College. Later he did his Ph.D. from Indira Gandhi National Open University.

In the year 2006, he was transferred to Bogalur Union Chovvur Government Primary School and in 2008 he was transferred to Bogalur Union Keelambur Government Primary School and even now he is working there.

Ramachandran’s son is studying at Sembongudi Government Primary School, the same school his father attended. He said that his elder sister Muthulakshmi did not even know how to write her full name. Ramachandran said that he is working in the education sector so that life of poor people can be improved.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here