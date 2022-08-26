Teacher's Day: President Droupadi Murmu to Present National Awards to 46 Teachers on September 5

In a bid to honour the efforts of teachers in the field of education, President Droupadi Murmu will present National Awards to 46 selected teachers on the occasion of Teacher’ Day or Shishak Parv on September 5. These awardees are from Bihar, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka, among other regions.

Listed awardees from the above-mentioned regions include Nishi Kumari, a teacher at Mahadev Higher Secondary School (Bihar), Amit Kumar from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Theog (Himachal Pradesh), Umesh T P from GLPS Amruthapura (Karnataka), Anju Dahiya from Govt S Secondary School Barwasni (Haryana), Vandna Shahi, a Principal from BCM School (Punjab), and Kavita Sanghvi, a Principal from Chatrabhuj Narsee Memorial School (Maharashtra).

Also read| UGC Lists Events for Shikshak Parv, Asks Universities to Observe Teacher’s Day from September 5 to 9

Some other teachers who will be awarded by the President of India are Javid Ahmed Rather (Jammu and Kashmir), Mohd Jabir (Ladakh), Maria Murena Miranda (Goa), Umesh Bharatbhai Vala (Gujarat), Rajni Sharma (Delhi), Seema Rani (Chandigarh), Mamta Ahar (Chhattisgarh), Gamchi Timre R Marak (Meghalaya), Santosh Nath (Tripura), Meenakshi Goswami (Assam), Iswar Chandra Nayak (Odhisha), Buddhadev Dutta (West Bengal), Khursheed Ahmad (Uttar Pradesh), Mimi Yhoshii (Nagaland), Nongmaithem Gautam Singh (Manipur), Shipra (Jharkhand), Ranjan Kumar Biswas (Andaman and Nicobar), Aravindaraja (Puducherry), Ramachandran (Tamil Nadu), Ravi Aruna (Andhra Pradesh).

The event will be conducted at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. It will also be broadcasted live on Doordarshan, as well as, Swayam Prabha Channels of the Education Ministry. Every year the ministry organises this award ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan on September 5 to hail the efforts and contribution of teachers towards the development of the country. The prizes are given to the best teachers of the nation who are shortlisted on the basis of a transparent and three-stage selection process online.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here