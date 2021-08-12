Teachers Need to be Reskilled & Upskilled: Education Minister

Teachers play an important role in building society and with the help of technology, they need to be re-skilled and up-skilled, said Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan while addressing the CII’s virtual annual session 2021 on ‘Job Creation & Entrepreneurship – Way Ahead for Livelihood Generation’.

He said, “teachers play an important role in building society and technology is reshaping society. With the greater advent of technology and changing society, our teachers need to be re-skilled and up-skilled."

The minister said that schools and skill development centers have been affected during the pandemic. He also added that every village will be connected with high-speed internet so as to digitise education, skilling, and entrepreneurial ecosystems.

Pradhan also said that continuous efforts are being made to equip today’s youth with 21st-century skills. He said that “as envisioned in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the government is working to create greater synergy between education and skills for making a future-ready workforce. NEP will contribute to creating a robust education ecosystem and eventually facilitating economic growth."

As part of the Azaadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, the youth should be made future-ready and through this “India is going to witness rapid economic growth and will become the engine of global growth," he said. He also called upon the industry to contribute to this mission.

