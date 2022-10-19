Teachers Throw Rose Petals, Chant 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' as PM Modi Arrives to Launch School of Excellence

Teachers in Gujarat threw rose petals at the car carrying Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chanted Bharat Mata ki Jai as he reached Gujarat to launch a school of excellence initiative.

Prime Minister Narendra is on a two-day visit to Gujarat from October 19 to 20. During his visit, Modi will also lay the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 15,670 crore.

He launched the Mission Schools of Excellence at Adalaj. During the event PM said, Mission Schools of Excellence will help scale up the education infrastructure in Gujarat.

The Mission has been conceived with a total outlay of 10,000 crores. During the event at Trimandir, the Prime minister will launch projects worth around Rs 4260 crore. The mission will help strengthen education infrastructure in Gujarat through the setting up of new classrooms, smart classrooms, computer labs, and overall upgradation of the infrastructure of schools in the State.

The mission aims at developing schools with more than 120 students into Schools of Excellence. A total of 20,000 government schools have been selected to be upgraded. It is estimated that the number of students in these schools will go up to 63 lakh from 59 lakh. The first phase of the school infrastructure project will be worth Rs 5,567 crore.

The Prime Minister expressed happiness that through the Mission Schools of Excellence, Gujarat has taken the first and most significant step in the entire country.

The Prime Minister expressed delight at the array of changes that Gujarat has seen in the field of education in the past two decades. The Prime Minister recalled the dilapidated state of the education sector in Gujarat and informed that 20 out of 100 children would never go to school. He further added that those students who did manage to get to school would drop out after 8th standard. He also pointed out that the condition of the girl children, who were stopped from attending school, was even worse than the rest. Remarking on the paucity of educational centres in tribal areas, the Prime Minister pointed out that there were no plans in place for science education at all.

