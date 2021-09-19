Teams Formed to Promote Multi-disciplinary Research in Various Schools: JNU VC

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has formed teams comprising faculty members to promote trans-disciplinary research in various schools of the varsity, its vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar has said. He said most of the research projects are presently being undertaken in the university’s science schools and there is need to improve the output of other schools as well.

Elaborating further, Kumar said the maximum number of publications have been published in subjects like biochemistry and molecular biology at the top, environmental science, engineering, multidisciplinary science, material science, chemistry, plant sciences, applied physics, biophysics, biotechnology and microbiology.

“There are publications from Economics as well but they are quite low. When institutes are ranked, they look at the research publications, We need to definitely improve the research output in other schools,” he told.

