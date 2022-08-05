Tech Snag in CUET to Cheating in NEET: Major Issues in Exams Conducted by NTA This Year

From cheating scam to technical glitches, once again the exams held by the National Testing Agency (NTA) is marred by controversies. With CUET debuting this year, the three national level entrances held by NTA including NEET and JEE as well have reported several errors. From question paper being swapped in NEET to technical glitches in CUET, here is a list of all the issues students faced during entrance exams held by the agency this year:

CUET technical glitch: Exams scheduled to be conducted on the very first day of CUET phase II, that is, August 4, has been cancelled due to technical glitches. It will now be held on August 12. While in some exam centres, the paper could not even begin, in others, the question paper for the second shift could only be uploaded at 5 pm and the exam could start at 5:25 pm. The exam in the second shift was scheduled to begin from 3 pm. The first shift will be held on August 12 now.

“Reports were asked from the observers /city coordinators on the ground. Based on their recommendations, the second shift scheduled for 04 August 2022 (Shift 2) (from 3pm to 6 pm) is cancelled and the same will now be conducted between 12 to 14 August 2022. The same Admit Card will be valid for the concerned candidates whose examinations have been postponed. In case, 12-14 August 2022 is not suitable, the candidates can send an e-mail to datechange@nta.ac.in mentioning their desired date and roll number,” NTA had said.

JEE Main technical glitch: During the first session of JEE Main, several students across Hyderabad had alleged that due to a technical glitch, some questions were not displayed properly on the screens. While there is no official confirmation from authorities, students claim that there were server issues. One of the students claimed that firstly the exam began late. She got the question paper at 10:30 am while the exam was scheduled for 9 am, and even after the exam started, not all questions were displayed on the screen, she said.

NEET cheating scam: This year too, a cheating scam has been unearthed in the medical entrance exam. A gang of exam solvers was busted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the exam day. These exam solvers had appeared in the exam hall to take NEET 2022 on behalf of the students. An FIR was filed against 11 people out of which eight were arrested.

The gang members would demand at least Rs 20 lakh from each student. Around Rs 4-5 lakh would be given to medical college students or coaching institute experts, who would disguise as a student and write the exam, the investigation revealed. The entire gang was being operated by a doctor.

As per the investigation, it seems to be an inter-state scandal with suspected links in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Maharashtra. The officials are still looking into the matter and the involvement of more people could not be ruled out. As per the investigation, the gang would ask students to submit their log-in IDs and password with them. At the time of downloading the admit card, the exam solver gang would morph the admit card thus allowing them entry inside the exam hall.

NEET bra removing row: In an exam centre in Kerala’s Kollam, female students were asked to remove innerwear during frisking. Nearly 100 female students were asked to remove their bra at the metal detection centre. As per the NEET 2022 dress code, students are not allowed to wear any metallic objects inside the exam hall, but it does not mention about undergarments such as bras, which can include underwiring. The friskers were later arrested.

NEET question paper errors: The chemistry paper of the medical entrance allegedly had an error. One of the questions in the chemistry section had no correct answer out of the given options, as per experts. Further in an exam center in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district, students claimed that the question papers for Hindi and English medium were interchanged, however, those students were given extra time by NTA to complete their papers.

