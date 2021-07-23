Teenagers to be Appointed as Gender Champions to Make Indian Colleges Inclusive

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked colleges and universities to appoint ‘gender champions’ on their campuses to help spread gender sensitisation and make campuses more inclusive.

UGC has asked schools and colleges to select ‘responsible leaders’ to be known as Gender Champions who will facilitate an integrated and interdisciplinary approach, understanding the socio-cultural constructions of gender that help shape the experience of women and men in society. As per the guidelines, anybody above the age of 16 years enrolled in educational institutions can be Gender Champion.

“The aim is to make young boys and girls gender sensitive and create positive social norms that value the girls and their rights," UGC said in an official statement.

“Gender Champions are envisaged as responsible leaders who will facilitate an enabling environment within their schools, colleges, and academic institutions where girls are treated with dignity and respect", the UGC said in a circular.

As per the guidelines, they must mainstream gender equality through group discussions poster competitions, and debates, identify and address gender gaps in the classrooms, organise awareness programs such as workshops, theme-based plays, painting competitions, and films.

ln order to promote gender equality, the UGC has provided guidelines to implement gender champions at educational institutions. The commission asked the Gender Campions to ensure swift implementation of the ‘Guidelines for Gender Champions in Educational institutions’ in the best interest of students so as to achieve long-term sustainable change.

They have also been asked to popularise women helpline numbers, police, and hospital helplines across institutions as well as organize exposure visits to villages, blocks, districts, and cities to facilitate knowledge about gender equality.

