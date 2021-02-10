Telangana Board Exams 2021: Class 10 Time Table Released, Exams from May 17; Check Full Schedule

The Telangana School Education Department has released the date sheet of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 state board exams. The Class 10 examinations will be held from May 17 to 26, as per the orders by the directorate of government examination. The Department of Education has clarified that there will be only six exams for students this year. The exams will be held in a single shift- from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm. The board examination will start with language paper on May 17.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Telangana Board exam pattern has been changed. Earlier, students were supposed to appear for 11 papers, however, this year, the total number of papers have been reduced to six, as a part of the newpattern.

The Paper 1 and Paper 22--first language-- English, Mathematics, General Science (Physics and Biology), and Social Studies have been merged into a single paper. Earlier, the authorities used to conduct two papers for each subject.

The duration of the Class board examination has been increased by half an hour in the new exam pattern. Students will be asked to write the paper in 3 hours 15 minutes.

The TS SSC or Class 10 question paper will be for a total of 80 marks and it will consist of more optional questions. Students will be required to answer the objective paper in the last half an hour of the Class 10 examination.

Earlier, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the reduced syllabus for the students of Class 10 and Class 12 appearing in the board examinations 2021 on its official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in. All the students are advised to visit the official website and prepare accordingly.

TS SSC Board Exam 2021: Time Table

May 17- First language

May 18- Second Language

May 19- English

May 20- Mathematics

May 21- General Science paper (Physical Science/ Biological Science)

May 22- Social Studies

May 24- OSSC Main Language paper-1 (Sanskrit and Arabic)

May 25- OSSC Main Language paper-2 (Sanskrit and Arabic)

May 26- SSC Vocational Course.