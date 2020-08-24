Telangana CET 2020 Examination Details Released at tsche.ac.in

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education released the examination schedule for the Telangana State Common Entrance Test. The TS CET 2020 examination schedule was uploaded by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education on its official website at tsche.ac.in. Students can also check the timetable via direct link here.

In the official notification, the board said, “For all the sessions across TS CETs 2020, there will be movements on which we are trying to restrict movement to within districts only. Candidates will be accommodated as per their preferences mentioned during application”.

The TS EAMCET 2020 examination for the engineering programme is scheduled to begin from September 9 to September 14. While, the TS EAMCET 2020 agriculture exams will be held from September 28 to September 29. The Telangana State Common Entrance Test will be held in two shifts.

1. TS ECET - August 31, 2020

2. TS EAMCET Engineering - September 9 to September 14, 2020

3. TS PGECET - September 21 to September 24, 2020

4. TS EAMCET Agriculture - September 28 & 29, 2020

5. TS ICET - September 30 to October 1, 2020

6. TS EDCET - October 1 to October 3, 2020

7. TS LAWCET - October 4, 2020

Along with the date sheet, the board has also released the details about the number of students who are appearing in the examination.

Meanwhile, candidates who haven’t filled up their TS EAMCET application form yet are advised to do so at the earliest as the last date is August 31.