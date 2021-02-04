Telangana Class 10 Exam Pattern 2021: TS SSC Question Paper Module Revised Due to Covid-19 Restrictions

The Telangana government has taken a decision on revising the TS Class 10 (SSC) exam pattern for the academic year 2020-21, keeping the COVID-19 pandemic and the state-wide restrictions in mind. The new paper pattern for the Telangana Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Exam 2021 has been released in a notification. As per the new rules, the Telangana School Education Department has now reduced the compulsory subject papers to six from eleven.

This means, the Paper part 1 and 2 for first language, English, mathematics, general science (physics and biology) and social studies will now be merged into a single exam, instead of two exams for each subject. However, the second language paper pattern remains unchanged.

The TS SSC 2021 exam paper for theory will carry a weightage of 80 marks. This year, students will be provided with more optional questions, making it easy for them to score marks. In addition, the board has also extended the TS Class 10 exam time 2021 by half an hour, making it three hours 15 minutes from previously decided two hours 45 minutes.

Therefore, the total weightage for TS SSC Exams 2021 will be 600 marks (100 marks for each subject), where 480 marks will be allocated to theory subjects and 120 marks will be reserved for internals.

The introduction of objective questions has been made keeping the online teaching means this year in mind, where students and teachers did not have enough resources to study in detail. Objective answers give more scope to score marks to the students.

The Telangana State Class 10 Board Exams are scheduled to be conducted between May 17 and 26. The state government earlier announced to open the offline schools for the students of class 9 and 19, starting February 1.