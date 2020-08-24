Telangana Degree Admission 2020: TS DOST Registration to Begin Today; More Details at dost.cgg.gov.in

Telangana Degree Admission 2020 | The Telangana DOST registration and application process for the admission will commence from Monday August 24. All students who are willing to apply for the degree programs in these universities can fill the registration form. To register, the students will have to visit the official website at dost.cgg.gov.in.

In order to register, the students are required to pay a fee of Rs 200. The admission process will be held in three phases this year. The first phase of the admission will begin from August 24 to September 7. The second and third phase of registration will be done with a fee of Rs 400. The second phase will begin from September 17 to September 23 while the third phase will commence from September 28 to October 3.

In order to complete the registration, the students will need their Aadhaar Number and the mobile number that is registered along with it. The personal details of the form such as Name, gender and date of birth should be the same as Aadhaar.

Due to the ongoing condition of coronavirus pandemic, an online grievance system has been setup in order to resolve the issues that students face in the process.