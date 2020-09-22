Take the pledge to vote

Telangana DOST Seat Allotment 2020 First List Released at dost.cgg.gov.in

A candidate can check and download the TS DOST 2020 first allotment list from the website dost.cgg.gov.in.

September 22, 2020
Telangana DOST Seat Allotment 2020 First List Released at dost.cgg.gov.in
The first seat allotment list of the Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) 2020 has been released on dost.cgg.gov.in. The results have been announced by the Telangana.

A candidate can check and download the TS DOST 2020 first allotment list from the website. Those who have been shortlisted in the first allotment list will be required to appear for online counseling by September 26.

A total of 1,71,275 candidates registered for Phase I allotment of which 1,41,340 have been allotted seats. Among this, 17,508 are for Arts stream 53,327 for Commerce, 29,401 for Life Sciences, 35,349 for Physical Science, 217 for D.Pharma, and 5,538 for other courses. The total number of vacant seats after Phase-I allotment on TS DOST 2020 is 2,66,050.

TS DOST application process this year will be conducted in three phases. The first phase of registration was conducted from August 24 to September 9. The TS DOST Phase II registration and web option has started from September 21. The result of the second phase will be released on September 28. The TS DOST Phase II registration will be conducted from September 28 to October 3.

How to Check Telangana DOST Seat Allotment Result 2020 online:

Step 1: One needs to log on to the official website of TS Dost which is dost.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Go to candidate login on the homepage

Step 3: Key in your TS DOST 2020 ID and password or PIN

Step 4: Enter the Captcha as displayed on the screen and click on Sign in button

Step 5: The seat allotment result 2020 will be displayed. Check and download

Here's the direct link to check TS DOST seat allotment list 2020 - dost.cgg.gov.in/studentlogin.do

TS DOST is conducted for admission to colleges affiliated to six universities in the state including Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Palamuru University, Mahatma Gandhi University and Sathavahana University.

