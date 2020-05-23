Telangana EAMCET 2020 Examination to be Held from July 6 to 9, EDCET on July 15

Telangana government on Saturday announced that the Eamcet 2020 examination will be conducted from July 6 to July 9 and the Edcet 2020 exam will be held on 15, among other common tests amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The Telangana State Higher Education Council (TSHEC) announced the schedule for common entrance tests, which are to be held online. The candidates can also check the details on tsche.ac.in

The announcement came after a meeting between Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and council chairman Papi Reddy.

The council has stated that the schedule and common tests are likely to be held online.

The government had, earlier, postponed these examinations due to the lockdown in the state.

The Polycet exam will be held on July 1, Ecet on July 4, Icet on July 13 and Edcet on July 15 respectively.

The council has also informed that Lawcet, PGLcet will be held on July 10 and the PG-ecet will be held from July 1-3.

The council chief said that as per the government guidelines amid lockdown all precautions being taken to conduct exams.

