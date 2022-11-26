Telangana Govt Announces Recruitment Drive to Fill 9,168 Group IV Vacancies

The Telangana govt has approved the direct recruitment of 9,168 group-IV candidates through the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), the state finance minister T Harish Rao announced. According to the orders issued on Friday, the finance and municipal administration departments had 429 vacancies in the junior accountant positions. The hiring of additional 1,862 ward officers in the municipal administration and 18 junior auditors in the finance departments was also authorised.

The minister tweeted about the recruitment and wrote, “Big announcement! 9,168 Group-IV vacancies be filled by Direct Recruitment through TSPSC. The Telangana government under Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the leader who is serving and fulfilling the promises and wishes, accorded permission for filling up such huge number of posts. Best wishes to aspirants.”

Among the junior assistant posts vacancies that are now open for recruitment include:

Total vacant junior assistant posts (various departments) – 6,859.

Agriculture and Co-operation –44

Animal Husbandry and Fisheries – 2

BC Welfare– 307

Civil Supplies – 72

Energy – 2

Environment and Forests – 23

Finance– 46

General Administration – 5

Health and Medical – 338

Higher Education – 742

Home – 133

Industries and Commerce – 7

Irrigation –5

Planning – 2

Labour and Employment – 128

Minorities Welfare – 191

Municipal Administration – 601

Panchayat Raj – 1,245

Revenue – 2,077

SC Development – 474

Secondary Education – 97

Transport, Roads and Buildings – 20

Tribal Welfare – 221

Women and Child Development – 18

A notification issued by special chief secretary (finance) K Ramakrishna Rao on Friday read, “The Telangana State Public Service Commission shall take necessary steps for direct recruitment to these vacant posts.”

Meanwhile, the Group 1 Preliminary Exam 2022 results are anticipated to be released soon by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). The answer key and OMR sheets have already been made available by the commission.

