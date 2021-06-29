Telangana Govt Asks Schools Not to Increase Fees

The private unaided schools in Telangana must not increase any kind of fees during the academic year 2021-22, the state government said on Tuesday, reported news agency ANI. These schools shall charge only the tuition fees on a monthly basis, it added.

The government has directed the private unaided affiliated to the Telangana state board, the Central Board of Secondary Exams (CBSE), and the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), and other international boards, not to increase any fees this year amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, classes in the Telangana government were scheduled to begin physical classes for both schools and colleges in the state from July 1. However, the decision was scrapped after experts warned of a third wave and limited vaccine cover for school goers. Similarly, online classes will continue from July 1 for all school and college students.

Several parents are also reluctant to send their children to school and the fear among parents has worsened as children might be hit harder in the third wave of the pandemic, reports suggest. Schools across India have been shut due to the pandemic since mid-March 2020.

