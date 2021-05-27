Telangana Govt Defers TS Inter Board Practical Exams Again

As lockdown is imposed across the state till May 30 to contain coronavirus cases, the Telangana government on Thursday deferred again its practical examinations for intermediate students.

The Government has taken a decision to defer the intermediate practical examinations scheduled from May 29 to June 7 to a later date amid Corona, Inter Board Secretary Syed Omar Jaleel said.

He informed that the next schedule would be announced later in June after assessing the Corona cases and intensity. The board will announce the next scheduled at least 15 days ahead of the exams, for the convenience of the students and parents, he said.

Since lockdown is imposed in the state till May 30 the board has to postpone the practical examinations, Jaleel said.

For the theory exams, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has proposed to hold intermediate or class 12 board exams in mid-July. The exam duration will be reduced to 1.5 hours instead of three hours. Students will have to answer only 50 per cent of the exam. In case if a student is unable to appear for the exam due to COVID-19 related reasons, they will be given another chance to appear for the exams at a later stage.

The TS Inter exams were earlier scheduled to be held on April 7 but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the second time that the TS Inter exams are being postponed.

The government is to decide on the lockdown in a May 30 Cabinet meeting by the chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, fresh dare for the exams to be decided boater.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here