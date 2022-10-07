CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » education-career » Telangana Govt Extends Dussehra Holidays Till October 26
Telangana Govt Extends Dussehra Holidays Till October 26

Last Updated: October 07, 2022, 11:00 IST

Telangana, India

SCERT suggests keeping schools, colleges open on second Saturday (Representational Image)

Telangana government has announced holidays for a total of 15 days for Bathukamma and Dussehra festivals in Telangana. Apart from this, there will also be Diwali holidays in the same month

After reducing the number of holidays, the Telangana government has decided to extend the Dussehra offs. Now, students in schools and colleges based in Telangana will have Dussehra holidays till October 26.

Earlier, a memo from the director of Telangana State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) proposed to the School Education Department to reduce the number of the Dussehra holidays from 14 to nine days to compensate for the loss of working days due to the heavy rains in July and the National Integration Day celebrations.

The SCERT has suggested a nine-day Dasara vacation from October 1 to 9 rather than a 14-day break from September 26 to October to make up for the lost instructional days. Now, the government has clarified that the offs will be till October 26.

Colleges and schools will reopen on October 9 but students can join from October 26 only. Only lecturers will attend the respective colleges. It has been clarified that the classes will not start till October 26.

Due to Coronavirus, there has been a gap between the classes of first and second-year postgraduate courses for two years which led to contemplation over reducing the number of holidays.

But the Telangana government has announced holidays for a total of 15 days for Bathukamma and Dussehra festivals in Telangana. Apart from this, there will also be Diwali holidays in the same month. This can lead to multiple days of school and college closure.

To make up for the lost days, the SCERT also suggested that the schools should remain open on second Saturdays in November and December this year and February, March, and April next year. This will result in bringing down the total loss of working days, claims SCERT. The final decision on this, however, is yet to be announced.

