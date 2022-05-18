Telangana Govt Invites Applications for Post-Matric Scholarships for Underprivileged Students

The Telangana government has begun the registration process for the Post-Matric Scholarships (PMS) for meritorious students of the state. While the application process began on May 11, the last date to register is May 21 at the official website at telanganaepass.cgg.gov.in. While students who have registered earlier can renew their scholarships for the 2021-22 academic year by October 24 for which they have to fill the forms again this year.

Those students belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Backward Classes (BC), Economically Backward Classes (EBC), minorities and physically handicapped categories can apply for the scholarship.

Telangana Post-Matric Scholarships: Eligibility

To apply for the scholarships offered by Telangana government, students must have cleared matric or class 10. For SC and ST candidates, the parental income must be Rs 2 lakhs per annum or less. For BC, EBC, or students with disabilities, they must have an annual parental income of Rs 1 lakh or less to apply. Further, the student’s attendance percentage must be 75 per cent at the end of each quarter.

Telangana Post-Matric Scholarships: Documents needed

Applicants for the Post-Metric Scholarships (PMS) must keep these documents handy before applying:

— Qualifying examination mark sheet

— Aadhar card

— Income certificate of parents

— Caste certificate,

— Bank passbook

— Passport size photo

Telangana Post-Matric Scholarships (PMS): How to apply

Step 1: Go tot the e-Pass Telangana official website

Step 2: Register yourself

Step 3: Click on the scholarship tab on the homepage

Step 4: Select Post Metric Scholarship services

Step 5: Fill in the form with required details, upload documents

Step 6: Candidates must thoroughly review the application after entering all the details. Finally enter the code and click on the “Submit Application” button.

Step 7: Take a print out of the application form, the hard copy of which needs to be submitted to the respective school or college.

Applications may be rejected if false information is entered. Candidates must enter the details very carefully. As the name suggests, the Post-Matric Scholarships (PMS) is for students who have passed class and is willing to pursue higher studies including class 12 or intermediate, any professional courses, graduate, or postgraduate courses, PhD, technical education, ITI and many more. Students who take up higher education, there fees will be reimbursed if they avail the scholarship.

