Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

Telangana Govt Issues Orders Promoting All Students of Class 10 Minus Exams for Current Academic Year

Education Special Chief Secretary Chutra Ramachandran issued the orders in this regard, saying all students of regular, private, aided, unaided, vocational and other institutions will be passed for the current academic year.

H Venkatesh | News18

Updated:June 10, 2020, 9:46 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Telangana Govt Issues Orders Promoting All Students of Class 10 Minus Exams for Current Academic Year
Representative Image (PTI)

The Telangana government on Wednesday issued orders passing about 5.3 lakh SSC students for 2019-20 without conducting examinations amid the coronavirus outbreak and the ensuing lockdown.

Education Special Chief Secretary Chutra Ramachandran issued the orders in this regard, saying all students of regular, private, aided, unaided, vocational and other institutions will be passed for the current academic year.

Based on internal and assessment marks, the officials will offer grading to the students.

According to reports, so far only three exams of two subjects were conducted and the rest were postponed followed by court orders.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading