Telangana Govt Issues Orders Promoting All Students of Class 10 Minus Exams for Current Academic Year
Education Special Chief Secretary Chutra Ramachandran issued the orders in this regard, saying all students of regular, private, aided, unaided, vocational and other institutions will be passed for the current academic year.
The Telangana government on Wednesday issued orders passing about 5.3 lakh SSC students for 2019-20 without conducting examinations amid the coronavirus outbreak and the ensuing lockdown.
Education Special Chief Secretary Chutra Ramachandran issued the orders in this regard, saying all students of regular, private, aided, unaided, vocational and other institutions will be passed for the current academic year.
Based on internal and assessment marks, the officials will offer grading to the students.
According to reports, so far only three exams of two subjects were conducted and the rest were postponed followed by court orders.
