Telangana Govt Offers Scholarships for Competitive Exam Preparation to 4500 Aspirants

Telangana government along with Unacademy will provide scholarships to meritorious students from the state to prepare for competitive exams. Under this collaboratiob, 4500 aspirants will receive the benefits of the scholarship programme, which is a one-year Unacademy Plus subscription for a competitive exam.

All aspirants applying for state government jobs as identified by BCWD and students studying in classes 10, 11, and 12 in school and those in undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) colleges are eligible for these tests and scholarships.

Also read| DRDO Providing Scholarships for Girl Students, UG Selection via JEE Main, PG Through GATE Score

The edtech will conduct a series of aptitude tests in three phases to cater to the state and central govt job exams and college entrance exams. Additionally, all girl students from Telangana who qualify for the aptitude test will receive scholarships under Unacademy’s mega national programme ‘Shikshodaya’.

Unacademy signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Backward Classes Welfare Department (BCWD), Govt of Telangana “to identify and empower meritorious students from the state to prepare for competitive exams with scholarships," reads the official press release.

Advertisement

Read| IDFC FIRST Bank Announces Scholarships for NMIMS Students in Data Science, Analytics Courses

Meanwhile, the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had earlier announced that the state government will fill around 91,142 government jobs. The Telangana State Backward classes Commission has launched free training classes for government job aspirants.

It was announced that it will train 50,000 people offline and another 50,000 online for free. The BC Welfare Department has also taken steps to train 50,000 people through social media such as Instagram, YouTube, Telegram, and Facebook. The commission has also formed social media groups, called BC Study Circle Group on Instagram for this purpose. In the last 15 days over 3,000 people have subscribed to the BC Study Circle Group.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.