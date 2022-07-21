Telangana Govt Partners With BITS Pilani to Create Tech Lab for Engineering Colleges

The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), a board created under the authority of Government of Telangana, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani Work Integrated Learning Programmes (WILP) division, in an effort to design, develop, and deploy Technology Enabled Laboratories (TEL) for polytechnics and engineering institutions in Telangana.

With an aim to provide comprehensive experiential learning for the students, over the years, BITS Pilani WILP has deployed about 10 remote labs (physical labs, which are accessible from anywhere and at any time) and 26 virtual labs (that allow for software simulation studies of various phenomena, which may be extremely challenging to study in the real environment or physical laboratories).

Besides multiple other endeavors, SBTET also aims to ensure that the students pursuing technical education across the state should have access to quality labs that enable experiential learning. As per the press release issued by the institute, the TEL project is funded by SBTET and would be executed in multiple phases for a period of two years.

Through this collaboration with BITS Pilani WILP, SBTET intends to develop a system that primarily leverages the scale of operations efficiently (considering that these labs could cater to the learning requirements of thousands of students across the state of Telangana) — so that various challenges, including those related to manpower, logistics, and costs could be mitigated successfully, claims the institute.

“The experiential learning that is acquired by leveraging these labs (via simulations, hands-on, and other practical assignments that involve the use of hardware and software) helps students to connect practice with theory — thereby enabling them to foster innovative ideas and solutions to address various challenges and opportunities in the real world” the institute said.

