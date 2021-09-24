Telangana Govt Partners With IIT Hyderabad’s Vaccine on Wheels to Offer COVID Jabs in Rural Areas

The Telangana government has partnered with ‘Vaccine on Wheels’ to offer COVID-19 vaccines to people in remote areas. Vaccine on Wheels is a mobile hospital. It was incubated at the Centre for Healthcare Entrepreneurship at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad in association with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

The state government has partnered with 50 mobile vaccination clinics to vaccinate 1 million marginalized populations by reaching remote areas.

Vaccine On Wheels creates hospital-like sterile setups near communities to provide vaccination services. It will set up micro vaccination booths to administer vaccination absolutely free of cost in partnership with Government & CSR Partners

With the vision to reduce inequality and increase immunization penetration, VaccineOnWheels takes vaccination facilities near to the community, giving higher convenience while ensuring access to all economic strata.

In association with the Rotary Club of Pune Centra, NGOs, and CSR partners, Vaccine on Wheels has so far administered more than 2 lakh doses of COVID- vaccination to the underprivileged. Vaccination is being administered free of cost for beneficiaries in remote locations.

Congratulating the team on this novel partnership with the Telangana Government, Prof B Murty, Director IIT Hyderabad, said, “Vaccine On Wheels and team have already saved more than 2 lakh lives and will indeed save millions in the coming months. This innovation & partnership has demonstrated IITH’s calibre to serve the healthcare sector and thereby society at large."

Jignesh Patel, founder and CEO of Vaccine on wheels said, “With the incubation support of CfHE & IIT Hyderabad, we have got an opportunity to serve the society’s most vulnerable population. In our drive to immunize marginalized population, many corporates and NGO partners have come forward to support India’s COVID-19 Immunization drive. Our PPP model will enable stakeholder collaboration across industries under CSR, government, and NGOs to share a commitment to making available vaccination services even at grassroot levels. The organization aims to immunize over 1 million Indians in a span of next 6 months.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here