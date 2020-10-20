Telangana Govt Postpones all Exams Till Dasara Due to Rains, Floods

The Telangana government on Tuesday announced postponement of all examinations till Dasara in view of floods in Hyderabad and some other parts of the city.

Education Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy announced that all the examinations have been postponed till Dasara.

After the minister tweeted the announcement, several students replied with a request to cancel the examinations saying they can't write the exams in the current situation in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and floods.

The decision to postpone the exams is expected to provide relief to more than five lakh students.

The government is likely to announce a fresh schedule of the exams later.

Meanwhile, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad also announced postponement of all undergraduate and postgraduate regular and supplementary examinations scheduled on October 21 and 22 due to forecast of heavy rains.

The revised date of examinations will be intimated later for all the exams which were originally scheduled from October 14 to October 22, said JNTU-H Registrar Dr. M. Manzoor Hussain.

However, there will be no change in the schedule of exams scheduled to be held from October 27.

Both JNTU-H and Osmania University (OU) had already postponed all examinations scheduled on October 19 and 20.

The Kakatiya University and the Ambedkar Open University have also postponed the exams.

The decision was announced after Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K.T. Rama Rao's suggestion to the Education Minister, following a request by students to postpone the exams.