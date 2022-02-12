Telangana Govt to Soon Issue Notifications to Fill Doctors, Nurses Posts: Minister Harish Rao

Telangana government will soon issue a notification to fill up vacant posts of doctors and nurses in the state, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said after attending a program on Saturday. Rao, who also hold the Medical, Health, and Family Welfare portfolio, said all the hospitals will get total staff and offer improved services. He also asked officials to expedite works for more equipment and facilities in the hospitals. Rao made the statement during a program in a city hospital here with officials.

After Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s orders, efforts are on to fill up the posts of doctors and nurses. The finance minister also urged people to follow Covid-19 protocols. “The government is taking all measures to provide more equipment and facilities in all of its hospitals in the state," he said.

He said concerned officials were instructed to speed up related works to fill up health-related posts. Works for four multi-specialty hospitals will start soon in four directions of the city to provide services to people.

