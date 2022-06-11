Telangana Govt to Start Medial Camp For Over 714 Orphans to Prevent Health Problems

In a bid to provide aid to orphan children, the Telangana Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) department, has partnered with Choice Foundation in Hyderabad to launch a “Comprehensive Medical Screening & Multi-Speciality Treatment” for all children staying in government-run orphanages and Child Care Institution (CCI) across the state.

“This initiative will cover over 714 children from 24 orphanages/CCIs run by the government of Telangana for early detection and precise medical intervention to prevent health problems in children staying in government run CCIs,” stated the department.

Under this programme a two-day medical camp will be run by the Telangana Women and Children department and the Choice foundation. As part of the initiative, medical screening will be done for the children. Satyavathi Rathod, Telangana minister for Women Development & Child Welfare (WD&CW) Department and Tribal Welfare and WD&CW Commissioner, Divya Devarajan IAS were present at the launch event.

On the occasion, Satyavathi Rathod stated that Telangana government is treating orphan children as its own children and this medical camp helps to detect health issues at the earliest and can be treated with good treatment. The minister also distributed the health cards to some of the children, who will be part of this initiative.

As per the press release issued by the department, this camp is being undertaken by a 21 member team of peadiatric multi-speciality experts from Choice Foundation led by peadiatricians and Neonatologist Dr Satish Ghanta.

After the camp, finally, the clinical reports, investigations and managing reports will be analysed and summarized in detail by the team of paediatric clinical specialists. The child health report of every child will be also shared with the respective orphanages/CCIs and further children will be provided with all the relevant supplements with a ‘tailor-made intervention and rehabilitation’ plan, informed the department.

