Telangana HC Allows SSC Exams from June 8 Except in GHMC, Ranga Reddy Districts Citing Covid-19 Spread

The Telangana High Court on Saturday gave its nod to the state government to conduct SSC examinations from June 8, barring GHMC and Ranga Reddy districts which are highly affected by coronavirus cases.

However, supplementary exams have been permitted in the GHMC areas, according to sources.

In a video conference, the court also instructed the government and education department officials to take all necessary precautions in order to check the spread of coronavirus cases at the examination centers in rest of the state.

The SSC examinations, which were postponed earlier due to Covid-19 spread, will recommence in the state from Monday, June 8.

Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said that the government is prepared to conduct the examinations that will held from June 8 till July 5. The timing for the exams will be from 9:30 am - 12:15 pm till June 29, after which there will be some changes in the timing.

In addition to the 2,530 examination centres in the state, 2005 more centres have been set up and as many as 26,422 government employees will be deployed in the same.

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will operate buses for the students who will have to reach the centre one hour prior to the examination.

State officials have made arrangements for masks and thermal screening for students at all the centres as per the Covid-19 lockdown norms.

To ensure proper physical distancing and keep a check on the virus spread, each bench will have just one student and all exam centres will be sanitised regularly.

The examinations will be held on alternative days and the schedule for first and second papers of the Class 10 examinations will be as following.

English I, II papers will be held on June 8 and 11 respectively. Mathematics examination will conducted on June 14 and 17, while Physics and Biology papers will be on June 20 and 23. Examination for Social Studies will be held on June 26 and 29.

Oriental language examinations (Paper I) will be conducted on July 2 from 9:30 am till 12:45 pm.

Vocational Course Theory examination will be held on June 5 from 9:30 am till 11:30 am, according to sources.