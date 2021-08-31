Telangana HC Stays Govt's School Reopening Order by a Week, Says Physical Classes Not Mandatory

The Telangana High Court has stayed the state government’s decision to reopen physical classes from September 1 for a week. The HC has declared that physical classes are not mandatory. The state govt has been asked to file a detailed report on measures taken to reopen schools across the state by October 4.

“No student from any school private or government, KG to class 12, shall be compelled to attend physical classes from Sept 1," Telangana HC said.

Schools in Telangana were set to reopen from tomorrow for classes 8 to 12. The high court has now directed not to force students to join physical classes. “Do not take action against students who do not attend live classes," it said.

It has also asked the govt not to take action against educational institutions that will not be conducting offline classes. Educational institutions are allowed to decide whether to resume offline classes or carry on with online classes.

It has directed the Department of Education to issue guidelines by the next week. “Guidelines should be issued to schools conducting direct teaching," the court added. The high court has instructed not to open hostels in gurukuls and educational institutions

The state government had earlier issued guidelines for the reopening of schools which directed the institutes to continue mid-day meals and provide free textbooks to the students of govt schools. Schools have been shut since mid-March and classes were held online.

Schools were asked to santise properly. Headmasters were directed to prepare a customised seating plan as per classroom size to ensure physical distancing is followed. Besides, students and staff were asked to wear masks at all times.

