Telangana Inter Marks Not to be Included for Calculating TS EAMCET Rank

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has decided not to consider class 12 or intermediate marks while calculating the ranks of TS EAMCET or conducting college admissions. As per the usual practice, scores obtained by a candidate in The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test-2021 (TS EAMCET) 2021 as well as the marks obtained in TS Inter are calculated to score a rank.

Based on the rank, counselling is carried out and students are given seats in colleges across the state. As per usual practice, the marks obtained in TS inter have 45% weightage in the TS EAMCET result or rank calculation, however, this year, the rule has been scrapped because of the pandemic. This year, the exam was not held and all students have been given marks based on alternative assessments.

This relaxation was first offered last year for Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) intermediate students as exams were not held for these students.

JNTU will release the results soon at eamcet.tsche.ac.in. To be eligible for college admission and get a rank, students need to obtain at least 25 per cent marks in the entrance exam.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad conducts exams on behalf of TSCHE. JNTU has released the preliminary answer key for TSEAMCET. Students can download the answer key from the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in. In case of objections, they need to submit representations by August 14, 4 PM. All representations will be studied by a committee. In case any objection is accepted, the change will be reflected in the final answer key and the objection raising fee will be refunded to the student. Results will be calculated based final answer key.

