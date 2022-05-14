CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » education-career » Telangana Inter Question Papers in Hindi 'Poorly Translated', Claim Students
1-MIN READ

Telangana Inter Question Papers in Hindi 'Poorly Translated', Claim Students

TSBIE Hindi question paper translation had errors, claim students (Representational Image)

TSBIE officials dismissed the allegations as an attempt to spark controversy over an issue that was caused due to pandemic related shortage of teachers.

Hindi medium students of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) have complained of poorly translated question papers during the board exams. The students alleged that they were given handwritten question papers instead of printed ones, reported The New Indian Express. As a usual practice, the Telangana board translates the original papers from English and Telugu to Hindi for those opting for the language.

This year, however, the board had asked colleges to arrange for spot translators instead of arranging the translated question papers. Only two centers across Telangana, Adarsh Hindi Maha Vidyalaya Junior College in Nizamabad and Hindi Maha Vidyalaya Junior College in Nallakunta, have students who are appearing for the exams in Hindi medium.

Read | Hyderabad Conjoined Twins Appear for Telangana Inter Exams, Say No to Special Privileges

A total of 56 students – 24 in the second year and 32 in the first year of intermediate exams – had opted for appearing in Hindi this year. Students also complained of a delay in getting the question papers.

Reacting to the allegations, TSBIE officials dismissed them as an attempt to spark controversy over an issue that was caused due to pandemic related shortage of teachers.

Officials added that the question papers are originally set in English and Telugu by regular junior lecturers after which they are translated to Hindi or Urdu by regular lecturers.

However, since the board is dealing with a shortage of regular Hindi medium lecturers, it had to use the services of retired Hindi medium lecturers. “Due to COVID, elderly retired lecturers are not available. Keeping in view the confidential nature of the work, translation of question paperwork cannot be entrusted to anyone other than junior lecturers," said a statement from Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education Secretary Syed Omer Jaleel.

He clarified that the same method was being used for conducting exams in Kannada and Marathi mediums. Jaleel said that the Telangana board had informed the schools to arrange translators well in advance.

Education and Careers Desk

first published:May 14, 2022, 10:42 IST