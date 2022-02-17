Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Asks Schools to Celebrate CM KCR's Birthday

The Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions has directed schools under its wing to celebrate Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s birthday. The schools have been directed to spend not more than Rs 10,000 for the celebrations. The minority schools are completely funded by the state government.

“It has been decided to celebrate the Birthday of Sri K Chandrasekhar, Hon’ble Cheif Minister of Telangana in all TMR Institutions," reads the official notice. The programme will be conducted in all TMR schools involving parents, students, teachers, local officials/MLAs, it added.

Students have been directed to play skits or dramas on the occasion. Plantation must also be taken where sufficient space is available, clean and green are to be conducted. A special will be provided to all students, parents, teachers, and staff. The institution also directed the schools to conduct fun and recreational games along with arranging prize distributions. Awards are also to be given to students who have performed well in academic activities.

The TMR has also directed the schools to discuss a few agendas including the role of the CM in forming the state of Telangana, the establishment of the minorities residential schools, achievements of TRM schools, and the importance of education to develop minorities.

