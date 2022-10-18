Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2022 Registration Ends Today at tsmedadm.tsche.in

The registration process for the NEET UG 2022 counselling for admission into MBBS and BDS courses in Telangana is set to conclude today, October 18. Students seeking admission to 85 per cent state quota sets from Telangana in NEET UG can register themselves at the official website at tsmedadm.tsche.in. The counselling process is being conducted by the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS). The registration for NEET UG counselling in Telangana began on October 11.

Only 15 per cent of unreserved seats are open to non-local candidates. Along with the 85 per cent of seats that are designated for residents of the local area, local candidates are also eligible for 15 per cent of the open seats. Candidates who have studied or lived in the local area for at least four years, with the last year of residency requiring passing a class 12 examination, are eligible.

If a medical aspirant has studied in two or more local areas for seven consecutive years, with the most recent year including passing the class 12 examination, the authorities will give preference to the area where the candidate has lived the longest during Telangana MBBS 2022 admission. The candidate’s most recent residence will be considered in cases where he or she spent an equal amount of time in two different locations over the course of seven years.

Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2022: Eligibility criteria

The candidate must have qualified for NEET UG 2022. They must have completed their class 12 or intermediate, or equivalent examinations in physics, chemistry, biology (botany, zoology), / biotechnology, and English. The candidates must have cleared NEET UG 2022 with required cut off percentile (50 percentile for general, 45 for PwD and 40 for SC, ST). The candidates must have completed 17 years of age as on December 31, 2022.

Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit tsmedadm.tsche.in.

Step 2: Register your phone number and email address.

Step 3: Fill out personal information such as birth dates and caste categories.

Step 4: Upload certificates as needed.

Step 5: Submit and download the Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2022 registration form.

Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2022: Application fees

The registration and processing fee is Rs 3500 for OC and BC candidates and for SC, ST candidates is Rs 2900. The fee must be paid online through debit card / credit card or net banking.

“Provisional final merit position of the applied candidates will be prepared based on NEET UG 2022 rank and other eligibility criteria. after verification of scanned original certificates. Final verification of original certificates will be conducted at the time of admission at allotted college by Admission Committee,” read the official statement released by KNRUHS. The date to announce the final merit will be declared in due course of time.

