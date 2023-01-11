Telangana Police Launches School For Children of Migrant Labourers

Bringing a new lease of life to the children of migrant labourers working in brick kilns and to provide them education on par with corporate schools, Peddapalli Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ch Rupesh inaugurated Dhruva School at Begumpet village of Ramagiri mandal in Peddapalli district, Telangana. The area is surrounded with brick kilns.

After taking charge of Peddapalli DCP, IPS Officer Ch Rupesh personally witnessed the children of the migrant labourers spending their time at brick kilns where their parents have been working without pursuing education. He came to know that owing to their poor financial condition, most of the migrant labourers working at the brick kilns are unable to afford to send their children to school. The parents have been trying their wards to become a helping hand in their work.

The DCP along with ACP Sarangapani and CI Pradeep Kumar held several rounds of meetings with the migrant labourers as well as the owners of brick kilns and assured them that the police will extend all sorts of support in providing education to the children of the labourers.

With the co-operation of brick kiln owners, DCP Rupesh decided to start a school with all facilities including digital classes on par with corporate schools.

One fine morning, the DCP inaugurated the school called Dhruva and one of the mothers of children of migrant labourers has cut the ribbon in order to launch the operation of LED Televisions at each and every class room in the school. The police personnel also distributed text books, note books and uniforms to the students of Dhruva School. The local people as well as migrant labourers appreciated the DCP in providing education to the poor children free of cost.

