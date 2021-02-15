Telangana Releases TS CET 2021 Schedule on tsche.ac.in, Click Here for All Details

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the schedule for TS Common Entrance Test 2021 examination on its official website, www.tsche.ac.in. According to the schedule, the council will be conducting the Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test 2021 from July 5 to July 9.

Engineering Common Entrance Test is scheduled to be held from July 1 onwards and the Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test will be held from June 20 onwards. The application forms will be released by the council through the online mode only. As of now, there is no information regarding the date on which the form will be made available.

An official notice on the website announced that TSCHE, has appointed Conveners of TS CETs-2021 to conduct Common Entrance Tests (CETs) for the academic year 2021-22 for admission into various UG and PG Professional courses offered in the Professional Colleges of Telangana.

Here is the official notification: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1NwOJaAYI4cdSC5AXF5ytpBjr9AOpTZte/view

The candidates who are interested in appearing for any of these examinations will need to keep a close track of the website to know when the forms of these papers will be released. Once the examinations are done the candidates who are able to make the cut will be called for the counselling process. After that is completed, the aspirants will be allotted colleges in which they are eligible to take admission.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education still has to announce the dates of examination for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test, Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test, Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test, Telangana State Postgraduate Law Common Entrance Test and Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test.

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test and Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test are both administered by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in Hyderabad while the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test is taken care of by the Kakatiya University.