Telangana Revamps College Curriculum, Offers Option to Study at Wales

Telangana government has decided to change the college education experience for state-based institutes. Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has collaborated with British Council, the UK’s international organisation for educational opportunities and cultural exchange, under the collaboration, the Telangana universities will have a different syllabus, and the opportunity to send students to Whales, UK.

The Universities of Bangor and Aberystwyth from Wales will work in partnership with Osmania and Kakatiya University in Telangana. The new curriculum aims at aligning the arts and commerce curriculum with industry standards and enhancing employability of the youth. Over a three-year period, the curriculum reform pilot will be extended to over 1,000 colleges positively impacting more than 800,000 learners.

As part of the collaboration, a new scholarship programme has been set-up exclusively for students from Telangana to study at Welsh universities in 2021. The British Council Wales, and the Higher Education Funding Council for Wales (HEFCW) – have established a new scholarship programme. The programme will offer 16 scholarships worth GBP 5,000 each. It will be offered to the “brightest and best" students from Telangana universities to study a postgraduate one-year master’s degree at universities in Wales including Aberystwyth University, Bangor University, Cardiff University, Cardiff Metropolitan University, Swansea University, University of South Wales, University of Wales Trinity Saint David and Wrexham Glyndwr University.

Professor. T. Papi Reddy, Chairman of Telangana State Council of Higher Education, said, “It is our vision for the state of Telangana to be at the vanguard of knowledge and we are certain that our partnership with the Government of Wales will help us realize our goal. The state of Telangana welcomes the new scholarship scheme that complements our own scholarship initiatives for our youth. In the near future, we look forward to improving education and research outcomes, impacting student employability in the state dramatically, through this collaboration with Wales and the continuous efforts of the British Council.”

Janaka Pushpanathan, Director South India, British Council, said, “The Arts and Commerce curriculum reform pilot in top universities of the state is bound to create greater opportunities for the educators and learners across the state and we look forward to a seamless implementation. We are also confident that the exclusive Global Wales British Council scholarships for meritorious students of Telangana, will fulfill their ambitions of studying at some of the world’s best universities in Wales."

Professor Iwan Davies, Chair of Global Wales, added, “Our universities are open, and very much looking forward to welcoming students from Telangana. We look forward to continuing working in partnership with colleagues at the TSCHE and British Council India to build long-lasting links that will be of mutual benefit to both Telangana and Wales.”

