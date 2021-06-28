Telangana Rolls Back Schools Reopening Decision, Classes to Continue Online

The Telangana government has receded its earlier order to start physical classes for schools and colleges in the state from July 1. The decision of reopening offline classes was scrapped after experts warned of a third wave and limited vaccine cover for school goers.

Thus, online classes will continue from July 1 for all school students including those in classes 11 and 12. For college students as well, classes will continue to be held in online mode.

While countries like the United States, Canada, and now Singapore have approved vaccinations for children, India is yet to roll out such a policy for its population below 18. The fear among parents has worsened as several reports suggest that children might be hit harder in the third wave of the pandemic. Schools across India have been shut due to the pandemic since mid-March 2020.

Meanwhile, the Telangana government has announced its class 12 or TS Inter results today. Over 4.7 lakh students across the state who had registered to appear for the exams are all promoted. TS Inter has recorded a 100 percent pass percentage. Students were given marks based on their performance in class 11 and for practicals, every student was given full marks.

