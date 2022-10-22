Telangana School Registration to be Cancelled After 4-year-old Raped on Campus

A kindergarten girl student was allegedly sexually assaulted by a driver working for the principal of a school in Telangana. After the incident came to light recently, the state education minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Friday directed officials to immediately cancel the recognition of the school. The girl’s mother on Tuesday complained to the police that her daughter told her that she had some pain in her legs.

The matter came to light when it was found that a man working in the school in Banjara Hills took her to a room on the premises and sexually assaulted the student. The parents had rushed to the school to enquire about the matter. As they were entering the premises, the girl identified the person who had harassed her. The man turned out to be the driver of the school principal, police said. The driver has been arrested.

The driver of the school principal has been accused of raping and sexually assaulting the child for over two months. A complaint was made to the principal of the school. The principal reportedly laughed off the complaint about abuse, and did not act on it, and was also arrested. The incident led to protests by parents and political parties. Several parents sat on a dharna in front of the Banjara Hills police station, following which an FIR was registered.

An investigation found that CCTVs in the school were not working. Further, the driver had often taken on the role of a teacher for the pre-primary section. Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday sought a detailed report from the state government.

The education minister ordered to cancel the registration of the school which has around 700 students studying in it. This, however, has raised concerns among parents as they have to now find seats for their children in other schools in the middle of the academic year.

The minister has also formed a committee headed by Telangana’s education secretary to submit a report to the government on what security measures can be taken to prevent such incidents from happening in the future. The committee members will include the director of school education, secretary in the women and child welfare department and a senior officer dealing with protection of children against sexual offences. The report will have to be submitted in a week.

— with PTI inputs

