Telangana Schools Mulling to Discontinue Online Classes After Holidays

Many schools in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana have decided to discontinue online classes and only conduct offline studies after the Dasara break. The new policy will be applicable even for primary students who are yet to be vaccinated against Covid-19, The Times of India reported.

While it’s been some time since schools in Telangana reopened along with the continuation of online studies, the latest decision will leave no option for students but to attend physical classes. Going forward, more and more schools are looking to discontinue online classes altogether as the Covid-19 situation continues to improve.

Schools, however, cannot take the decision independently. Schools will have to take parental consent as well as follow local authorities’ guidelines. The educational institutions which will reopen will have to ensure that all Covid-19 protocols as stated by the authorities including wearing of face masks, social distancing be followed.

Telangana High Court on Wednesday, while allowing the state government to reopen all residential schools, directed it to keep both physical and hybrid modes available for students. The two-judge panel, comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice A Rajasekar Reddy, modified an earlier order which rejected the government’s plea to reopen the state-run residential schools.

According to Telangana Today, the panel found that the state government has largely complied with the directions issued by the court for making arrangements for reopening residential schools. The panel said residential schools have made satisfactory preparations at their institutions to resume physical classes keeping in mind the safety, health and hygiene of the students.

Senior Counsel L Ravichander, who appeared for the petitioner, while acknowledging the steps taken by the Telangana government, said there is no vaccine for children yet, and thus they should not be compelled to resume physical classes.

A recent survey found that 69 per cent of parents in Hyderabad were ready to send their kids to school. The survey, conducted by edtech company LEAD, pegged the figure across cities at 74 per cent.

