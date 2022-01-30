Telangana Schools to Reopen from February 1

The Telangana government has decided to reopen schools, colleges, and all educational institutions from February 1 as the number of Covid-19 cases and positivity rate has declined slightly. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has directed the officials to reopen the schools, colleges, and institutions by following all social distancing guidelines and protocols as well as conducting necessary arrangements for vaccination programmes.

According to sources, the chief minister has directed the officials to restart the schools, colleges, and institutions and start a vaccination drive, if necessary. Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy informed media persons that as per KCR directions they have decided to reopen the schools, colleges, and all the institutions from February 1.

The education minister said that the management of all schools, colleges, and educational institutions have been directed to take up Covid-19 protocols and conduct vaccination in coordination with health staff if required. The government has instructed the management to take all measures for Covid-19 protocols.

The state government has also extended the Sankranthi festival holidays from January 16 to 30 and the court instructed the officials about reopening the schools from January 31. The minister said that the government has instructed the health staff to see that the teaching and non-teaching members of the schools get vaccinated She also said that as cases and positivity rate has come down to some extent, the government decided to restart the institutions. She has also asked the parents to see that the students follow all Covid-19 protocols while at school.

Meanwhile, the Telangana state cabinet has decided to come up with a new education policy by the next academic year. Under the policy, the state will check fees in private schools and colleges to ensure that students with low or limited means have access to higher education. The cabinet also decided to introduce English medium at all government schools.

