Telangana Schools to Reopen Tomorrow, Midday Meals to Continue

Schools in Telangana are set to reopen from tomorrow, September 1 for classes 8 to 12. The state government has issued detailed guidelines for the same. Schools have been shut since mid-March and classes were held online. Mid-day meals to continue and dining spaces must be cleaned. Children will also be provided free textbooks.

Schools will reopen amid strict COVID-19 precautions. Headmasters and principals have been directed to prepare a customised seating plan as per classroom size to endure physical distancing is followed. Besides, students and staff are required to wear masks at all times.

Any student showing symptoms of fever must be taken for Covid-19 testing to the nearest facility. If he/she tests positive, all staff and students must be tested for the RTPCR and RAT tests.

District educational officers have been asked to ensure proper sanitisation is done before students join the classes. Schools and hostel premises including classrooms, benches, toilets, drinking water tanks, etc must be cleaned properly and this must continue even after classes restart. The officers have been asked to send daily reports to C&DSE on the cleaning activities at school.

Schools in the state were earlier set to reopen schools from July 1, however, deferred due to the COVID-19 situation. The decision to reopen schools on September 1 came after a review meeting headed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya had announced that it is planning to vaccinate all school teachers across India on priority before Teachers Day on September 5.

A group of 56 academicians, doctors, and other professionals had written an open letter to chief ministers and union territory administrators requesting them to urgently reopen schools as the “lack of education for students, particularly girls, affects the health and livelihood of the next generation too. These are extreme costs," the letter read.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here