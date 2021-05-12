education-career

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#WTC2021#Sanjeevani
News18» News»education-career»Telangana SSC Result 2021: All Pass in TS SSC, Grades Based on Internal Assessment
1-MIN READ

Telangana SSC Result 2021: All Pass in TS SSC, Grades Based on Internal Assessment

Telangana has decided to promote all class 10 students (Image by Shutterstock / Representational)

Telangana has decided to promote all class 10 students (Image by Shutterstock / Representational)

TS SSC Result 2021: The Education Department has asked schools to scale up the internal assessment marks which were at 20 per cent to 100 per cent now

Telangana SSC Result 2021: The School Education Department, Telangana has decided to cancel the class 10 board exams and promote all students based on formative assessment. The Telangana School Education Department has got the nod from the government to award grades to class 10 students by considering their performance in internal assessment.

The Education Department has asked schools to scale up the internal assessment marks to 100 per cent. Usually, the internal assessments contribute to only 20 per cent of the total assessment. Students will be awarded grades instead of marks.

Schools will upload the marks and over 5 lakh students who had appeared in the exams will be able to check their results at the official websites bse.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. Students can obtain their school memos or mark sheets from principals of their respective schools, once the result is out.

Last year only three TS SSC exams were held and the board had to cancel the exams due to the pandemic. In 2020 too, the TSBIE had decided to promoted over 5.35 lakh students who were to appear for the class 10 board exams.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:May 12, 2021, 08:12 IST