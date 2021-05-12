Telangana SSC Result 2021: All Pass in TS SSC, Grades Based on Internal Assessment

Telangana SSC Result 2021: The School Education Department, Telangana has decided to cancel the class 10 board exams and promote all students based on formative assessment. The Telangana School Education Department has got the nod from the government to award grades to class 10 students by considering their performance in internal assessment.

The Education Department has asked schools to scale up the internal assessment marks to 100 per cent. Usually, the internal assessments contribute to only 20 per cent of the total assessment. Students will be awarded grades instead of marks.

Schools will upload the marks and over 5 lakh students who had appeared in the exams will be able to check their results at the official websites bse.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. Students can obtain their school memos or mark sheets from principals of their respective schools, once the result is out.

Last year only three TS SSC exams were held and the board had to cancel the exams due to the pandemic. In 2020 too, the TSBIE had decided to promoted over 5.35 lakh students who were to appear for the class 10 board exams.

