Telangana Students Who Lost Certificates Due to Heavy Rains to Get Fresh Ones Free of Cost

The Telangana government on Tuesday announced that all the students, who have lost their certificates or marksheets in the recent heavy downpour in the state, will receive fresh or duplicate certificates free of cost.

Heavy rains followed by flash floods inundated many parts of the IT hub city and several adjacent areas. As the result of the incessant rains, many students have lost their certificates and marksheets. The move to provide fresh or duplicate copies of the marksheets came after several students communicated the same to the education department.

State's Special Chief Secretary of Education, Chitra Ramachandran, issued orders directing the education department on Tuesday. "The government has carefully examined the problem at hand and has decided to issue fresh or duplicate certificates for the students who lost their certificates due to the recent floods in the state," the official order reads.

The state government had earlier postponed all university, school, recruitment examinations till October 25.

The students can apply through online and offline modes to procure the certificates from the concerned authority by giving their name, type and year of exam and hall ticket (admit card) number details. All the certificate copies will be provided free of cost. The URL to apply online is yet to be disclosed.

Usually, the university boards direct students to approach their local police stations to trace lost certificates, the police after their investigation provides them with an official missive stating they were unable to find the copies. The students can then approach respective boards with the police letter/missive to obtain a new one. However, this rule has been eased keeping in mind the recent rain situation in the state. Students can now for fresh copies directly through the education department or online.

The southern state of Telangana received heavy rains due to a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. The massive downpour has led to hundreds of colonies inundated and caused heavy flooding and havoc in many parts of the city. The state government has pegged the losses at Rs 5,000 crores and declared over 70 so far.