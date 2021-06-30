Telangana to Confer Chancellor’s Awards to Promote Academic Excellence in Universities

With an objective to promote academic excellence, research, and innovation in State universities, Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan has decided to present the Chancellor’s Awards.

In tune with the vision of Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is also the Chancellor of the State universities, the Chancellor’s Awards will be given in three categories- best teacher, best research, and best university in academic social responsibility.

The Raj Bhavan in coordination with the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will coordinate the initiative by working out the modalities for the selection of the nominees for the State-level Chancellor’s Awards.

An independent jury of acclaimed academicians, scientists, and other eminent personalities will be formed to select the nominees in each category for the awards. The proposal to have an independent jury is to ensure the utmost transparency in selections.

After working out the parameters and other criteria to screen and select the nominees in advance, the applications will be called.

The Governor stated that the Chancellor’s Awards must be prestigious and highly deserving candidates should only be selected purely based on their merit. “Research awards must be given to those whose research has got utility and benefited the society. Locally applicable research must be encouraged, especially during the Covid pandemic. Research should not be for the sake of research. It should have some relevance and applicability and utility value to the society,” she added.

TSCHE Chairman Prof. T. Papi Reddy stated that the council will extend financial grants to the awardees and said that the council would effectively coordinate the Chancellor’s Awards process with the Raj Bhavan and make it a reality soon.

TSCHE Vice-Chairman Prof. V. Venkata Ramana made a power point presentation on the criterion to be adopted for the proposed Chancellor’s Awards. He detailed about various methods adopted by the national and international organizations of repute in awarding the Chancellor’s Awards.

TSCHE Vice-Chairman Prof. R. Limbadri stated that the Chancellor’s Awards will give a fillip to the research, innovation, and academic excellence in State universities.

Secretary to Governor K. Surendra Mohan explained about the vision and idea of the Governor in instituting the Chancellor’s Awards in the State.

Vice-Chancellors of different universities have also shared their views and came up with suggestions to make these awards as the most coveted, according to a Raj Bhavan release.

