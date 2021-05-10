Telangana to Recruit 50,000 MBBS Students for COVID Duty, Volunteers to Get Rs 1 Lakh, Weightage in Govt Jobs

The Department of Health, Medical, and Family Welfare, Government of Telangana has announced to recruit 50,000 MBBS students at the post of medical professionals including doctors, nurses, lab technicians, pharmacists, and other paramedical staff. The decision has been taken in a meeting held by the Telangana government on Sunday that is May 9.

The chief minister of the state, K Chandrasekhar Rao said that all the eligible candidates will be hired for 2-3 months to mitigate the burden of medical and health staff working as frontline workers amid the covid-19 rise in the state. He also mentioned that all the students coming forward to treat coronavirus patients will be awarded weightage marks for their government jobs in the near future.

Applications have been invited from thousands of medical students on the official website -health.telangana.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply till May 22. Here’s how to apply for Telangana medical professional recruitment 2021:

Step 1. Visit the Department of Health Medical and Family Welfare’s official portal at https://health.telangana.gov.in/

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link for Medical Professionals recruitment

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page. Click on the ‘Apply Online’ link

Step 4. Fill in your personal, academic, experience, and other required details

Step 5. Submit the details and download the application form for future use.

Applicants must enter a valid phone number as well as an email id as all future communications will be done through that only.

Telangana medical professional recruitment: Salary

All the selected candidates will get a salary between Rs 17,000 to Rs 1,00,000.

Meanwhile, the state has recorded a total of 68,462 active cases till today on May 10 in the state. Over 5,000 active cases have been registered today, however, the death toll reached 2,704.

