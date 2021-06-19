Telangana to Reopen Colleges, Schools from July 1

All educational institutions including schools and colleges in Telangana will reopen from July 1. Students will be allowed to attend physical classes amid strict COVID-19 precautions. Detailed guidelines regarding the same will be issued by the state government shortly.

The announcement came after the state government lifted lockdown in the region from June 20. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as the positivity rate in Telangana continues to drop.

Schools across India have been shut since mid-March 2020 and classes have been continuing in online mode since then. The Ministry of Education on Saturday also released guidelines for parents to support education from home.

