Telangana to Reopen Schools, Colleges from September 1

Telangana to reopen education institutes including both schools and colleges from September 1. Schools will reopen amid strict COVID-19 precautions including wearing masks, sanitization, social distancing among others. Schools have been shut since mid-March and classes were held online.

The decision came shortly after a review meeting headed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. It is reported that schools will be reopening for classes 8 to 12.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here