Telangana to Reopen Schools, Colleges from September 1

The decision came shortly after a review meeting headed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Telangana to reopen education institutes including both schools and colleges from September 1. Schools will reopen amid strict COVID-19 precautions including wearing masks, sanitization, social distancing among others. Schools have been shut since mid-March and classes were held online.

The decision came shortly after a review meeting headed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. It is reported that schools will be reopening for classes 8 to 12.

first published:August 23, 2021, 19:45 IST