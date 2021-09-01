Telangana to Reopen Schools from Sept 2, HC Asks Govt to Issue Guidelines, Classes Optional

Amid fear of a possible third wave in October, the Telangana government is planning to reopen schools and colleges from September 2, the High Court on Tuesday made it clear that regular classes will not be mandatory. The court hearing a case against the regular classes in the state has issued interim orders stating that physical classes are not necessarily mandatory.

The court directed that the government abstain from taking any action on the colleges, schools which do not conduct regular classes from September 2. The court also instructed the education department to avoid taking action against such institutions and not to exert pressure on the parents and the students for absence.

The court further asked the government to not to start Gurukul, Residential schools and the hostels as corona cases fear is yet to go. The institutes can conduct either online or regular classes depending on the coronavirus situation in the state the court felt.

As a third wave possibility may be seen in October the parents fearing regular classes and loss of education. The government has to coordinate to see that the classes are conducted without any pressure on the institutions.

Hearing a petition by Balakrishna against the restarting of the institutions, the court said that the Government should issue guidelines in a week.

